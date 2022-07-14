Energy Alert
Dry conditions lead to water breaks in Lawrence County community

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) – With temperatures getting hotter by the day, a Lawrence County community is facing its fair share of issues.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the dry conditions are causing water breaks in the city’s infrastructure.

He said the ground is shifting, breaking some of the older water lines.

Snapp said the city is better off “trying to fix it right” instead of putting a bandage on it.

If you see crews in Walnut Ridge in the coming days, you are urged to use caution and take an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

