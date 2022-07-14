Energy Alert
LIVE: Former President Bill Clinton attends Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral

Clinton and Fisher, who was one of the state’s longest-serving politicians, had been friends for nearly 50 years.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former President Bill Clinton boarded a jet Thursday morning in White Plains, New York, to travel to Paragould for the funeral of his longtime friend, Jimmie Lou Fisher.

The president landed at Jonesboro Municipal Airport around 12:30 p.m. and was whisked away to Mitchell Funeral Home in Paragould for the funeral.

Clinton and Fisher, who was one of the state’s longest-serving politicians, had been friends for nearly 50 years. She served as his state auditor and state treasurer during his tenure as governor.

Region 8 News will have more on the former president’s visit to Northeast Arkansas tonight at 5, 6, and 10

