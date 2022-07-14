Energy Alert
Groundbreaking held for new Monette Manor facility

By Phoebe Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - After seven months, a Northeast Arkansas community is looking to re-open a nursing home.

On Dec. 10, 2021, a tornado swept through the town of Monette, destroying the Monette Manor nursing home in the process.

On Thursday, July 14, the community celebrated the groundbreaking of a new facility. Plans to rebuild the facility were announced back in February.

Kevin Stewart, the administrator for Monette Manor, said the event is a big milestone.

“I think this event here is what has kept a lot of us going as far as looking towards the future, and what opportunities that might bring,” he said.

Rick Sampson and Bud Bulloch have been partners of Monette Manor since 1998.

Bulloch said they plan to have the project done in a year.

“The people have been so good to us for our time in the business, and so we wanted to take our time to return the favor and we’re doing it,” he said.

Rick Sampson, part-owner of Monette Manor, said this is the start of a new chapter for the community.

“Obviously the goal has always been to come back and put the facility back for the community for the people who worked there, and for the people who live here, and that’s always been our goal,” he said.

The partners said the community has been so supportive of them throughout this process and they’re thankful for that.

