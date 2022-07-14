“I can not afford groceries” … Employees struggle to cash their checks

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Employees of a popular Trumann BBQ restaurant are asking questions about their paychecks but aren’t receiving any answers.

Employees are having to go to gas stations to cash their checks. Gas stations are calling them back demanding to be paid back because the checks are bouncing.

Angela Martienz, who is a former employee, said, “Pay wise I can’t cash my check anywhere, it takes weeks to try and cash it, it is hard to get anyone to cash it, we go to Jonesboro gas stations and cash them, and now they won’t even do that.”

Martienz said that she has three checks in her possession that she is unable to cash.

She said that Walmart will not let her return anything because she was given a hot check to cash by the owners of Als BBQ.

We reached out to the owner of Als BBQ, Daniel Flanery, and he said the problems have been fixed.

Brooke Fojt is another disgruntled employee unable to cash her checks. She said not only can she not cash her checks but also the owners would pocket the tips out of the tip jars.

Fojt said, “He has two tip jars, one dine-in and one in the drive-thru, and when customers put tips in there it would be for us, and to split between us, and I not once have I seen tips come out of them.”

“If I am working hard, then why can’t I get paid,” asked Martienz. “Why are you getting to sit home and collect all the money?”

The Trumann Police Department is aware of the situation and is currently investigating.

