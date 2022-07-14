Energy Alert
July 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big changes for the rest of the week. Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon.

No rain chances pop up in the forecast until the weekend as a few disturbances arrive from the Plains.

Chances look highest Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover and rain would keep temperatures down for a couple of days before the heat builds back in next week. We need rain badly, hopefully, this weekend’s chances deliver.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Police are looking for armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide.

A day after the surveillance video from the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 came out, school safety is still a priority for Arkansas schools.

Military training at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center sparked a grass fire that forced people to evacuate their homes in Greenwood, according to Lt. Col. Will Phillips with the Arkansas National Guard.

Employees of a popular Trumann BBQ restaurant are asking questions about their paychecks but aren’t receiving any answers.

A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated event.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park
On Tuesday, June 24, the Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation announced a proposal to...
Craighead Electric Cooperative proposes new rate changes
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Hunt is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
“I can not afford groceries” … Employees struggle to cash their checks
Wynne Water Utilities issued an alert on Tuesday, July 12, about discolored water in the city’s...
Officials issue warning over discolored water in Wynne
Crews with the Walnut Ridge Waterworks team out on NE 5th off East Main Street on Wednesday,...
Dry conditions lead to water breaks in Lawrence County community
Crash involving motorcycle stalld traffic