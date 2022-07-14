July 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big changes for the rest of the week. Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon.

No rain chances pop up in the forecast until the weekend as a few disturbances arrive from the Plains.

Chances look highest Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover and rain would keep temperatures down for a couple of days before the heat builds back in next week. We need rain badly, hopefully, this weekend’s chances deliver.

No big changes for the rest of the week. Humidity stays on the lower side and we'll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon.



News Headlines

Police are looking for armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide.

A day after the surveillance video from the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 came out, school safety is still a priority for Arkansas schools.

Military training at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center sparked a grass fire that forced people to evacuate their homes in Greenwood, according to Lt. Col. Will Phillips with the Arkansas National Guard.

Employees of a popular Trumann BBQ restaurant are asking questions about their paychecks but aren’t receiving any answers.

A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated event.

A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated event.



