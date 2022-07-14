Hoping for Rain This Weekend

Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon as we head into the weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast late this weekend as a few disturbances arrive from the Plains. Once again, the rain will be scattered, but we’re hoping rainfall will be heavier leading to beneficial amounts. Chances look highest Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover and rain would keep temperatures down for a couple of days before the heat builds back in next week. High pressure is centered to our west. So while we’re on the edge of the worst of the heat, we’ll still likely hit 100 and have heat advisories again for much of next week. We need rain badly, hopefully, this weekend’s chances deliver.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.