Man accused of robbing home health aide

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he beat and robbed a home health aide.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest 53-year-old Shane Epley on one count of robbery.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators on July 8 when they arrived at Epley’s home to provide health services, he “locked the door and began beating them in the head, demanding money.”

The victim said they called 911 but put the phone in their pocket. According to the affidavit, dispatch confirmed the 911 call.

“The victim stated that Mr. Epley told them if they didn’t give him $400 dollars, he was going to beat their face in,” the affidavit stated. “The victim stated they gave Epley $400 and was released.”

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the court documents the victim provided “incriminating text messages” that corroborated their story.

Epley is being on a $15,000 cash-only bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

