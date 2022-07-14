Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. July 13 on Highway O about 7 miles north of Poplar Bluff.

Johnathon B. Thurman of Waynesville was northbound when his 2014 Royal Entfield motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway.

According to the crash report, the motorcycle overturned, hitting multiple rocks and a tree, before throwing Thurman.

He was taken Mercy Hospital in St. Louis where he died at 4:20 a.m. July 14.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.