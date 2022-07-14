Energy Alert
Officials issue warning over discolored water in Wynne

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – As water usage continues to rise in the current heat wave, a city is getting complaints about their citizens’ water.

Wynne Water Utilities issued an alert on Tuesday, July 12, about discolored water in the city’s water system.

Officials explained the discoloration has to do with their machinery running longer than usual.

“Due to increased water usage city-wide, one of our larger high service pumps and two booster pump stations were operating simultaneously with longer than average run times,” they said. “This operation causes higher pressure to be built up in the distribution system which can then cause sediment to be stirred up in various areas.”

WWU explained although the color is “aesthetically unpleasant”, the water is not harmful.

To clear up the discoloration, officials advise you to turn on your outside faucet closest to your water meter and leave it on until the water clears up.

If you continue to have any issues, you’re urged to call WWU at 870-238-2751.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

