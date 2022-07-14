Old tradition brings food and fun to Mammoth Spring

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - An old tradition continues in a north Arkansas community.

The 128th annual Old Soldiers Reunion continues through Saturday, July 16, in Mammoth Spring at the State Park Sports Fields.

Attendees can expect plenty to do at the reunion, as there are carnival rides, food raffles, vendors, music, bingo, and much more.

Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce President Trena Spears said the event is essential to the community.

“It’s a great way to bring in revenue to our city and bring people to our area. We look forward to this event every year,” she said.

Spears added the event will draw hundreds, if not thousands, to the area throughout the week.

The event opens every night at 6 p.m., and there is no entry fee. Arm bands cost $25.

