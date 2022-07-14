Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pocahontas park gets handicap-accessible upgrades

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County park has some new options to help kids who struggle day-to-day with disabilities.

On Wednesday, July 13, Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton announced the Parks and Recreation department had finished the installation of a handicap swing set at the Overlook Park.

Sutton said the city has added a wheelchair and even a “genny” swing.

The upgrades for the project were estimated to be $50,000 to $60,000.

(City of Pocahontas, Mayor's Office)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

Attendees can expect plenty to do at the reunion, as there are carnival rides, food raffles,...
Old tradition brings food and fun to Mammoth Spring
Medical students and staff at Arkansas State University practicing what it would be like if...
Special course teaches medical students life-saving skills
A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated...
Community preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief
Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief