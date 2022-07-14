Pocahontas park gets handicap-accessible upgrades
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County park has some new options to help kids who struggle day-to-day with disabilities.
On Wednesday, July 13, Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton announced the Parks and Recreation department had finished the installation of a handicap swing set at the Overlook Park.
Sutton said the city has added a wheelchair and even a “genny” swing.
The upgrades for the project were estimated to be $50,000 to $60,000.
