Pocahontas park gets handicap-accessible upgrades

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County park has some new options to help kids who struggle day-to-day with disabilities.

On Wednesday, July 13, Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton announced the Parks and Recreation department had finished the installation of a handicap swing set at the Overlook Park.

Sutton said the city has added a wheelchair and even a “genny” swing.

The upgrades for the project were estimated to be $50,000 to $60,000.

