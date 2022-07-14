Energy Alert
Family releases name of teen who drowned

The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Arkansas Game and Fish are searching for a teen who they believe drowned Thursday.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd confirmed they are searching the area of Williams Landing in Dixie, Arkansas on the St. Francis River.

Around 4:30 p.m., the victim’s family identified him as Riley Sawyer. Sawyer had just turned 16 a month ago.

Details are limited at this time, but we know investigators got the call around 12:40 p.m. about the missing teen boy.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will have more details as it becomes available.

