Family releases name of teen who drowned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Arkansas Game and Fish are searching for a teen who they believe drowned Thursday.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd confirmed they are searching the area of Williams Landing in Dixie, Arkansas on the St. Francis River.

Around 4:30 p.m., the victim’s family identified him as Riley Sawyer. Sawyer had just turned 16 a month ago.

Details are limited at this time, but we know investigators got the call around 12:40 p.m. about the missing teen boy.

