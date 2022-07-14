Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks
Motorcyclist injured in crash
A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated...
Community preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Hunt is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Police locate, arrest armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

Latest News

A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash
The town announced Thursday it had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion...
Power outage planned for Mississippi County town
Hunt is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Police locate, arrest armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide
Former President Bill Clinton arrives at Jonesboro, Ark., airport to attend funeral of Jimmie...
Former President Bill Clinton attends Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral