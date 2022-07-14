Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525.

