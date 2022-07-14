Special course teaches medical students life-saving skills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical students at Arkansas State University are getting a taste of how to react in life-threatening situations.

The “Stop the Bleed” course was offered on Wednesday, July 13. This year, the course was opened up to all the faculty and staff at the NYITCOM, according to Dr. Shane Speights, Medical Director and Dean for the college.

“We were also able to sponsor eight 911 dispatchers from the Craighead County Jonesboro area, now they also have that training to be able to help the community immediately,” he said.

The students learned how to apply a tourniquet to an open wound, as well as how to react if their assistance was needed in real life.

Dr. Speights said with Arkansas being such a rural state, it is important for people to be prepared, as some may live up to 40 minutes from the nearest hospital.

“Arkansas is a largely rural state and because of that we need tools like this and need training to provide care when needed in this community,” he said.

Rebekah Currin is a third-year medical student, and she said because of the course, she’s more confident in her ability to help in a life-threatening situation.

“You never know what is going to happen and something like this makes everyone prepared to save a life,” she said.

Dr. Speights said he hopes this course continues to expand throughout the community.

