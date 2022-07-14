Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Jude accelerates childhood cancer research with $1.4 billion investment

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing $1.4 billion dollars more in its strategic plan for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

There will be 900 more jobs and $400 million more for construction, renovation, and capital needs.

“It really is an expansion that will allow us to have an impact at a global level.”, said Dr. James Downing, St. Jude Children’s Hospital President, and CEO.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has committed $12.9 billion to research and treatment to advance its efforts to find a cure for pediatric cancer,

“New dollars will go to help us in fundamental science so that we can cure those incurable cancers, new dollars to facilitate collaborations with scientists across the United States and really around the world,” said Downing.

The six-year strategic plan will come with new infrastructure upgrades, adding two new 15-story medical buildings to the St. Jude campus.

Hospital officials said the expansion, mostly funded by donors, will impact scientific operations, clinical care, and medicine globally.

The new money has already sped up the hospital’s rate of growth.

“We initially had planned for it to reach $100 million a year by the year 2027. We know we’re going to reach $100 million a year by the year 2024,” said Downing.

In a statement, the Greater Memphis Chamber shared in the excitement saying:

“Over the past few decades, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in ensuring St. Jude grows in Memphis and today’s announcement is just another brick in the ‘house’ that St. Jude has built.”

Downing said capitalizing on emerging technologies and discoveries will help the hospital tackle unanswered needs in science and medicine.

“We ask if not St. Jude, who? And then we do those problems that need to be tackled to really change the outlook for children everywhere in the world,” said Downing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave after video shared on social media showed...
Jonesboro police officer on leave following parking lot scuffle
Police arrested a 61-year-old Donna Gates of Paragould on suspicion of battery following the...
Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man
Greenwood brush fire
Dozens of homes evacuated by brush fire
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
ASP identifies victims in fatal fiery crash
According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating

Latest News

Women's basketball and football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Women's Basketball SBC schedule revealed, 2 on Shrine Bowl 1000
Attendees can expect plenty to do at the reunion, as there are carnival rides, food raffles,...
Old tradition brings food and fun to Mammoth Spring
Handicap-accessible playground equipment added to Pocahontas park
Handicap-accessible playground equipment added to Pocahontas park
Dry conditions lead to water breaks in Lawrence County community