TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 causes lane closures

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel south of Turrell that shut down lanes on Interstate 55.

An overturned 18-wheeler leaking oil has shut down the northbound lanes of I-55, just south of Turrell. (idrivearkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, northbound lanes on I-55 from Memphis are closed near mile marker 19.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

All southbound lanes are open, but use caution if you travel through this area.

