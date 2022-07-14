Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 causes lane closures

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel south of Turrell that shut down lanes on Interstate 55.

An overturned 18-wheeler leaking oil has shut down the northbound lanes of I-55, just south of Turrell.(idrivearkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, northbound lanes on I-55 from Memphis are closed near mile marker 19.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

All southbound lanes are open, but use caution if you travel through this area.

