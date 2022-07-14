Energy Alert
Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector.

The outage is being described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page isn’t reporting issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

