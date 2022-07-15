Chelby & Cheyenne Melvin reflect on breakout seasons for Arkansas State track & field

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is in the midst of Cardinals Nation. Baseball isn’t the only sport connecting the two.

Chelby and Cheyenne Melvin have brought St. Louis speed to Red Wolves track & field. Chelby won bronze in the 400 meter hurdles at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships. Cheyenne took silver in the 800 at the conference meet. The twin sisters racked up points as Arkansas State captured their 3rd straight SBC crown.

“It’s been fun,” Chelby said. “Just walking into a winning program, like that’s my first time ever experiencing that. In high school we had to work our way up, and we finally won our senior season. But to walk into greatness, and experiencing that first hand, first year, is absolutely amazing.”

“I agree, like the energy is just amazing,” Cheyenne added. “The women are amazing. It’s just very great being a part of such an amazing program. It’s just awesome.”

Chelby represented the Red Wolves in NCAA regionals and on the national stage. She finished 4th in the 400m hurdles earlier this month at the USATF U20 Championships.

“This was the most fun meet I’ve even been to in my entire life,” Chelby said. “I don’t think anything will ever top being able to compete at Hayward Field. And it’s like when we first got there, I’m looking at it from the outside, like oh my gosh. I’m actually at Hayward Field. And then as soon as I stepped on the track, everything clicked. Coach Jesse Duvall, before I ran the finals, said look you’re going to be hurting those last 200, but you’ve got to just gun it home. And lo and behold, I PR.”

Cheyenne broke three A-State records in the indoor season. She earned Sun Belt silver in the 800m and in the distance medley relay in February.

“The 800 is crazy as well,” Cheyenne said.”Chelby has also run the 800, she said it’s far worse than the 400 hurdles. I absolutely fell in love with the 800. I haven’t been running it for that long, I started running it in my junior year of high school. So I haven’t been running it long, but I absolutely fell in love with the 800. And I don’t see myself running anything else. Like 800 is my specialty and I love it.”

The sisters are thrilled to be able to experience success together.

“It’s super special to me because it would not be the same without her,” Chelby said. “Like doing it side by side, like it makes this experience everything.”

“We’ve been doing everything our entire lives together,” Cheyenne added. “So it’s a very special thing just having her right next to me doing the same thing we both love so much.”

I asked the Melvin sisters about how A-State recruited them and much more.

