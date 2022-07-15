Energy Alert
Event teaches how to practice proper workplace safety

By Phoebe Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Workers in Jonesboro got an opportunity to learn how to stay safe while working on the job.

The 32nd annual Workers Safety Conference took place at St. Bernard’s Auditorium on Thursday, July 14.

A local safety group, along with officials from the Arkansas Department of Labor, helped teach workers proper workplace safety when faced when different situations.

Donna Carter has helped with the event for twenty years and said with the number of workplace fatalities seen in Arkansas this year, it is important to raise awareness.

“I believe there were nineteen deaths this far in the state of Arkansas, and so we want to relay that information to everyone and raise awareness so we make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

The event had several guest speakers and covered a variety of topics ranging from critical incidents, hazard recognition in situations, and mental health.

Ralph Hudson, Director of Labor for the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing, said Arkansas is the only state in the country that has regional safety conferences.

“I’m super proud of what we do, and I know that Secretary Bassett, the Secretary of labor and licensing, and Gov. Hutchinson are both proud of what we accomplish here every day at the Division of Labor, and these conferences are just part of that, helping keep Arkansans safe,” he said.

The event had about 85 attendees from different workplaces in the area.

