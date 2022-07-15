Friends and family remember the life of Jimmie Lou Fisher

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a day of reflection on Thursday, July 14, as many gathered to remember a Paragould native who not only broke boundaries but was considered a friend.

Jimmie Lou Fisher was an ambassador for the state of Arkansas, and those close to her can attest to that.

“She never met a stranger and, as you well know, you deal with things that not everyone agrees with,” said Danny Ford.

That ability led to a lifetime career in public service.

Fisher was appointed by former President Bill Clinton to state auditor from 1981 to 2002 and a nominee for Governor in 2002 when she ran against Mike Huckabee.

WATCH NOW: Former President Bill Clinton gives eulogy at Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral

Former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel said she was always a trailblazer for the disadvantaged.

“She believed that she had this duty to share her love with others as much as she could,” he said. “Politics is driven for other people by power and ambition and ideology. Not Jimmy Lou.”

She would often help other women find their place in politics.

“She said yes, a woman’s place is in the house. It’s in the Senate. It’s in all the places where women ought to be serving this country,” said friend H.T. Moore.

Fisher’s enthusiasm even took her beyond the state lines of Arkansas.

“She started making friends nationwide as well as in Arkansas, and then she got heavily involved in Gov. Clinton’s 1998 bid for President, and then she ran 11 times unopposed for state senator,” Moore said.

Fisher earned numerous awards in her lifetime, including the prestigious Lindy Boggs award from the Stennis Center for Public Service Leadership.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.