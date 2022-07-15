July 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon as we head into the weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast late this weekend as a few disturbances arrive from the Plains. Once again, the rain will be scattered, but we’re hoping rainfall will be heavier leading to beneficial amounts.

Chances look highest Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover and rain would keep temperatures down for a couple of days before the heat builds back in next week.

High pressure is centered to our west. So while we’re on the edge of the worst of the heat, we’ll still likely hit 100 and have heat advisories again for much of next week. We need rain badly, hopefully, this weekend’s chances deliver.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

A group of Arkansas State students reach for the stars as their experiment is now in space, docked to the International Space Station.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, Missouri’s “trigger law” went into effect. The law effectively banning abortion is now in effect. However, it’s not as simple as it may seem. There is still a lot of confusion over the law, issues like Plan B, and just what constitutes a medical emergency.

Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff Tim Helder said its emotionally wrenching to watch the police’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. We’ll tell you what steps law enforcement agencies across Arkansas are taking to make sure it doesn’t happen in Arkansas.

Veterans who have been fighting 32 years to erect a national monument in Washington in recognition of the First Gulf War will soon have their wish.

Details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m.

