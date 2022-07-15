Energy Alert
Local Fest to bring fun and people to downtown Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A festival in Craighead County is looking to attract people from all over to spend time, all while supporting local musicians and businesses.

Local Fest will include food and art vendors, as well as 12 different stages with musical performers, all in downtown Jonesboro.

Director Lucas Clonts said being able to throw events like this for the community puts a smile on his face.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to bring people together and show everything that we have to offer,” he said. “All the creativity that exists here in this area with artists and musicians and everything NEA has to offer.”

Along with the performers, there will be a civil axe throwing competition, a Hijinx kids zone, and, of course, a pony petting zoo and horseback riding station running through the weekend.

Clonts said there will be something to do for people of all ages, and he encourages families to stop by.

“We will have a basketball four square, we will have a hangtime challenge where if you can hang for 100 seconds you could win up to 100 dollars,” he said. “It’s just going to be fun for the whole family so come on down to Downton Jonesboro and bring the whole family.”

The festival run Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

