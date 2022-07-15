Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello.
William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned.
An ambulance took Cade to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Anil Nadipelli pronounced him dead at 2:26 p.m.
According to the fatal crash report, Cade was not wearing a seat belt.
