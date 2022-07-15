Man killed in single-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello.

William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned.

An ambulance took Cade to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Anil Nadipelli pronounced him dead at 2:26 p.m.

According to the fatal crash report, Cade was not wearing a seat belt.

