Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of...
William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello.

William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned.

An ambulance took Cade to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Anil Nadipelli pronounced him dead at 2:26 p.m.

According to the fatal crash report, Cade was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Body of teen who drowned found, family says
Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks
Former President Bill Clinton arrives at Jonesboro, Ark., airport to attend funeral of Jimmie...
Former President Bill Clinton attends Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple

Latest News

Jimmie Lou Fisher was an ambassador for the state of Arkansas, and those close to her can...
Friends and family remember the life of Jimmie Lou Fisher
“Politics is driven for other people by power and ambition and ideology. Not Jimmy Lou," said...
Friends and family remember the life of Jimmie Lou Fisher
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit
Swept doubleheader Thursday, improves to 27-3.
Paragould Glen Sain GMC improves to 27-3, sweeps Searcy in doubleheader (G1: 8-0, G2: 11-3)