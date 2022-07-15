Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder

According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the incident, has been suspended pending the investigation.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – An employee at a Missouri nursing home has been suspended due to their involvement in an incident in which a resident was murdered by another resident.

Shedrick White, 57, was charged with the murder of Marvin Hale at the Senath South Health Care Center nursing home. Hale was found strangled with a phone cord on Wednesday, July 6, after he and White were separated following a fight the previous day.

According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the incident, has been suspended pending the investigation.

The news came during a meeting held on Thursday, July 14, where residents voiced their concerns with the nursing home.

Leaders with the facility said the employee allowed a resident to go back to their room and did not check if the resident went to the room, leading to a fight.

The head doctor added the incident should have not happened and that they will work to keep the community safe.

Region 8 News will have more on this developing story tonight at 10.

CORRECTION: This article previously stated Williams allowed a resident to go back to their room and did not check if the resident went to the room. This is false, as it was the employee who was suspended that allowed a resident to go back to their room. This has been fixed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Body of teen who drowned found, family says
Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks
Hunt is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Police locate, arrest armed and dangerous suspect in Caruthersville homicide
Former President Bill Clinton arrives at Jonesboro, Ark., airport to attend funeral of Jimmie...
Former President Bill Clinton attends Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral
A community in Northeast Arkansas is preparing for an influx of people for a highly-anticipated...
Community preparing for 2024 solar eclipse

Latest News

Sisters reflect after breakout seasons for Arkansas State track & field
Chelby & Cheyenne Melvin reflect on breakout season for Arkansas State track & field
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple
The 32nd annual Workers Safety Conference took place at St. Bernard’s Auditorium on Thursday,...
Event teaches how to practice proper workplace safety
On Dec. 10, 2021, a tornado swept through the town of Monette, destroying the Monette Manor...
Groundbreaking held for new Monette Manor facility