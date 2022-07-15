Energy Alert
SCAM ALERT: ADH warns of restaurant inspections scam

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Restaurant owners need to be on the lookout, as the Arkansas Department of Health says they’ve been getting reports of a new scam.

A news release said scammers have been posing as officials and approaching businesses claiming to conduct restaurant inspections.

Officials with the ADH said real inspectors will carry identification and be willing to provide it when asked. They will also never ask for money.

Restaurants can also call the Arkansas Department of Health at 501-661-2000 to confirm the identity of the inspector.

If you believe you have been scammed, you can contact the Attorney General’s office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov, or by calling 800-482-8982.

