Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School district working to finish upgrades before new year

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district in Northeast Arkansas is working on wrapping up renovation projects, just in time for the new school year.

The Highland School District made plans this past Spring to renovate the Cherokee Elementary School and add to the Highland Middle School.

“We were staging materials throughout the spring so that we could be ready to go the day school was out because we knew it was going to be a tight window,” said Superintendent Jeremy Lewis.

The window gets tighter by the minute, as teachers report to school in early August and kids enter the classroom on Aug. 15.

Lewis said the work is on time and should be done soon.

“We hope to be through the last week of July, so our custodial staff can get in there and do the things that we need to do to make sure our teachers have enough time to get back in there and get their classrooms ready for the start of school,” he explained.

Cherokee Elementary will see new technology, floors, ceilings, windows, and a fresh coat of paint, while the middle school will see an addition to the cafeteria, as well as a storage facility for food.

Lewis also said the school is paying for the multi-million dollar project from several school mills and ESSER funds, adding he wants stakeholders to be proud of what they have.

“We always want to make sure that we are conscientious with our taxpayer’s money, and our board does a fantastic job of that.,” Lewis said.

The project is expected to cost about $9 million.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Body of teen who drowned found, family says
Als BBQ in Trumann has been a staple restaurant for the past 50 years.
‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks
An elderly Hoxie couple reported missing Thursday has been safe more than 500 miles away in Iowa.
Missing Hoxie couple found safe in Iowa
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder
Former President Bill Clinton arrives at Jonesboro, Ark., airport to attend funeral of Jimmie...
Former President Bill Clinton attends Jimmie Lou Fisher’s funeral

Latest News

Cedar Ridge alum signs new deal to play more pro hoops in Germany
Cedar Ridge alum Spencer Reaves continues pro hoops journey, hosting camp with Austin in Batesville
A shot of Main Street in downtown Jonesboro, the home of this year's Local Fest.
Local Fest to bring fun and people to downtown Jonesboro
Food, fun and more in downtown Jonesboro
More counties eligible for energy bill help
More counties eligible for energy bill help