Arkansas Revolution FC hosts first college ID camp for high schoolers

65 students were at Joe Mack Campbell Park Saturday.
65 students were at Joe Mack Campbell Park Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local soccer club hosted its first college ID camp for several high schoolers in Region 8 Saturday.

Arkansas Revolution FC hosted the camp at Joe Mack Campbell park for 65 students who signed up. Eight colleges, ranging from NCAA Division I to NAIA all had coaches represented at the event.

That includes Williams Baptist and even Arkansas State head coach Brian Dooley.

“I certainly think that there’s a lot of great players here in this area that a lot of times are overlooked and under-recruited,” Arkansas Revolution FC Executive Director Jacob Vickery said. “We wanted to try to give them the best opportunities as possible. Soccer in general is a very under-recruited sport, it’s under-budgeted. So a lot of these coaches it’s very difficult for them get on the road and recruit and things compared to some of the other bigger sports such as football and basketball. We ended up having about 65 players come out for this. We’re hoping to give these kids some more opportunities to stuff that maybe some of us others didn’t have.”

