Arkansas woman receives National Wildlife Federation designation for backyard

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – There are some things you wouldn’t expect to find in someone’s backyard, but you probably didn’t think an animal sanctuary would be on that list.

According to content partner KARK, the National Wildlife Federation designated Gwen Combs’ yard as a “Certified Wildlife Habitat”, reflecting her commitment to the animals, microorganisms, and living beings on her property.

“You can do just a few things here and there to up what you’re doing and really, really do good things for the environment,” she said.

Visitors can find bird feeders, baths, tomato plants, and much more on Combs’ property. She also doesn’t use pesticides or sprays, more than enough certifications to give her the recognition.

“It was pretty easy,” Combs said. “We’re doing all the things that need to be done.”

According to NWF, to earn the certification, a person must create an environment that gives critters natural places to eat, drink and live.

“It’s an opportunity for me to show that I have a commitment to the environment,” she said.

Combs told KARK her interest in nature started early. She first majored in wildlife science before switching, but she said the lessons sunk in.

She said when she first moved to Arkansas, she created a designation-worthy yard, and she wanted to do the same at her next home.

Combs said she hopes the honor inspired others living in Little Rock to make space for wildlife.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

