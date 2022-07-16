Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game
MLB announced that Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves will replace the St. Louis third baseman on the NL roster.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado will not participate in the All-Star Game in the coming week in Los Angeles. MLB announced Saturday that Arenado would be replaced on the National League roster by Atlanta’s Austin Riley.
Reports from Busch Stadium Saturday indicate that Arenado is dealing with some lower-back tightness. He is not in the Cardinals lineup for Saturday afternoon against the Reds but told reporters he hopes to play Sunday in the final game before the break.
The All-Star selection was the seventh of Arenado’s MLB career. NL starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and closer Ryan Helsley are the other St. Louis representatives for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Pujols will participate in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday.
