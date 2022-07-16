Energy Alert
Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game

MLB announced that Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves will replace the St. Louis third baseman on the NL roster.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado will not participate in the All-Star Game in the coming week in Los Angeles. MLB announced Saturday that Arenado would be replaced on the National League roster by Atlanta’s Austin Riley.

Reports from Busch Stadium Saturday indicate that Arenado is dealing with some lower-back tightness. He is not in the Cardinals lineup for Saturday afternoon against the Reds but told reporters he hopes to play Sunday in the final game before the break.

The All-Star selection was the seventh of Arenado’s MLB career. NL starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and closer Ryan Helsley are the other St. Louis representatives for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Pujols will participate in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday.

