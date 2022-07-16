Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado will not participate in the All-Star Game in the coming week in Los Angeles. MLB announced Saturday that Arenado would be replaced on the National League roster by Atlanta’s Austin Riley.

We've got some brand new All-Stars!



They replace Nolan Arenado, Carlos Rodón, and Jose Altuve on the roster. 2B Andrés Giménez has been moved to the American League's starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/z9DSK492Hn — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2022

Reports from Busch Stadium Saturday indicate that Arenado is dealing with some lower-back tightness. He is not in the Cardinals lineup for Saturday afternoon against the Reds but told reporters he hopes to play Sunday in the final game before the break.

Nolan Arenado won’t play in the All-Star Game this year. He’s been dealing with tightness in his lower back for a few weeks. He’s out of the #STLCards lineup today but hopes to play tomorrow. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 16, 2022

The All-Star selection was the seventh of Arenado’s MLB career. NL starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and closer Ryan Helsley are the other St. Louis representatives for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Pujols will participate in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday.

