Community mourns death of police officer

Cody Carter
Cody Carter(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community mourns the passing of Officer Cody Carter.

According to Clay County Sherriff, Terry Miller, Carter died in a tragic incident Friday night.

Carter served at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and was recently serving as an officer at the Piggott Police Department.

Miller said Carter leaves behind a wife and three children.

Our thoughts are with his family and his community.

