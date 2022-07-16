Community mourns death of police officer

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community mourns the passing of Officer Cody Carter.

According to Clay County Sherriff, Terry Miller, Carter died in a tragic incident Friday night.

Carter served at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and was recently serving as an officer at the Piggott Police Department.

Miller said Carter leaves behind a wife and three children.

Our thoughts are with his family and his community.

