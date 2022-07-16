Energy Alert
Counties to provide assistance with summer utility bills

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the summer heat continues, the utility bills will ramp up. Thankfully, there’s a way you can get some help.

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Wednesday, July 13, that it will begin accepting applications for utility assistance later this month.

Residents can apply for the Summer LIHEAP Program during the week of July 25.

Applications can be completed in the following CRDC county offices on the following dates:

  • Craighead County, 2401 Fox Meadow, Jonesboro: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Crittenden County, 310 Mid-Continent Plaza Suite 350, West Memphis: Wednesday, July 27, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Cross County, 325 Magnolia, Wynne: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Greene County, 901 E. Lake, Paragould: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Jackson County, 2000 McLain Suite C, Newport: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Poinsett County, 406A Market, Harrisburg: Monday, July 25, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • St. Francis County, 224 N. Rosser, Forrest City: Tuesday, July 26, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Woodruff County, 306 W. 3rd, McCrory: Tuesday, July 26, 8-11:30 a.m.

The Black River Area Development Corporation announced Friday, July 15, that it will also accept applications in the following counties:

  • Clay County, 800 SW 2nd, Corning: Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Lawrence County, 115 W. Walnut, Walnut Ridge: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Randolph County, 1403 Hospital, Pocahontas: Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Applicants must provide the following documentation to be eligible:

  • Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older
  • State or government-issued ID
  • Social Security cards for all household members 18 and older; SSNs for all other household members
  • Birthdates of every household member
  • Copy of utility bills: gas, electric

Those who do not receive an income must show how bills are paid and provide a print-out of unemployment benefits for all household members who are 18 or older.

No applications will be accepted without all of the required documentation. Telephone interviews will not be conducted.

