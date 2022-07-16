Energy Alert
The HUB to provide medical care to homeless population

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro resource center is making sure those who are less fortunate are healthy.

ARcare announced it has partnered with the HUB to provide medical care for the city’s homeless population.

According to a news release, ARcare will be onsite at the HUB on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide primary care services.

Officials noted all patients, with or without insurance, will be seen regardless of their ability to pay.

The HUB is located at 711 Union Ave in downtown Jonesboro.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

