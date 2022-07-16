Energy Alert
At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.(Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

The incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

