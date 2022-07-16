Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen.

Lee was last seen at the Campus Walk apartments one week ago. Jay Lee’s family and Oxford residents formed a search party Friday hoping to find anything that would help bring him home.

“To see people come out and actually help us, that shows us that there are some people in this world that actually care,” said Tayla Carey, Lee’s sister.

Lee’s family and Oxford residents have formed a search party looking in areas around town for the missing Ole Miss student.

“We’re just holding in strength with faith the size of a mustard seed. That’s all we’re holding onto. That faith in that strength and staying strong. Not only for ourselves, but we’re staying strong for Jaylee,” Carey said.

Carey says Lee was excited to start graduate school at Ole Miss and move in to a new apartment. Now, the family just wants to bring Lee home.

“If anybody out there knows anything, anything. A simple clue. A simple piece. A simple something, something just to find him, pretty much. Because, that’s all we want,” Carey said.

Oxford Police didn’t provide any updates on the investigation Friday, but did say they received reports of threats and harassment against the company who towed Lee’s vehicle.

Police say Bandit Towing has been “helpful and accommodating” and says this behavior “takes resources and time away from the main priority of finding Jimmie.”

Thursday, Oxford Police say around a dozen search warrants both “physical” and “digital” were sent out.

Police also say Lee’s vehicle was taken to the state’s crime laboratory for processing.

If you know anything about this investigation, contact Oxford Police 662-232-2400.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause to charge Jonathan Conway and Stephanie Carroll with making a...
Couple accused of threatening to bomb Walmart
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say
William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
An elderly Hoxie couple reported missing Thursday has been safe more than 500 miles away in Iowa.
Missing Hoxie couple found safe in Iowa
The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Funeral arrangements for drowned teen announced

Latest News

The earthquake was 8 miles from Williamsville and 9 miles from Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Small earthquake reported near Williamsville, Mo.
O-Zone: Rogersville man wins canoe race across Missouri
One week after Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
One week after Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years