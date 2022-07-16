Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A bar that has grown with generations of people in Northeast Arkansas is back open, with the same memories and food Arkansans remember.

As soon as the door opens, the jukebox is playing and grease is sizzling in the kitchen. Those are the sounds many have heard at Roy’s for over 80 years. The bar shut its doors about two years ago.

Tina, an employee at the bar for little under a year, explained why the journey to reopen the Paragould establishment took longer than expected.

“It was because of the pandemic and we stayed closed longer to do some remodeling to the floors and some stuff that needed to be done,” she said.

Tina said now that the doors are back open, she hopes they start seeing the crowds the bar is known for.

“We’re back open and we are ready to have fun again and this is a good atmosphere,” she said.

According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its history written on the walls. Literally.

Hundreds of signatures are piled on top of each other on every inch of the building. Some date all the way back to when the bar opened in 1941.

It’s more than the atmosphere that brought in the crowds for so many years.

“The Roy burger. Before I even started working here, I was told that he won awards with it in the past,” Tina said. “Everyone comes here for a Roy burger.”

The food also kept feet moving.

“With some fries, cheese balls. Cheese balls are our other very famous item that people come in for,” she added.

The bar is working have the business open during lunch, dinner, and late at night, which were the original hours for the establishment.

