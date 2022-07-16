Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Westside alum Mickelson boosts Team Arkansas to second round of TBT

16 JULY 2022: TBT Tournament held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE.
16 JULY 2022: TBT Tournament held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE.(Mark Kuhlmann/TBT | Mark Kuhlmann/TBT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - Westside alum Hunter Mickelson dropped a double-double and Courtney Fortson drilled a game-winning three as Team Arkansas advanced to the second round of The Basketball Tournament, beating Da Guys STL 72-69 at the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha Saturday afternoon.

Mickelson led the way with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, going 8-11 from the field.

Team Arkansas led 63-60 going to the Elam Ending, a system that sets a target score to reach when the game clock reaches the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter. The game clock turns off, and the target score is the leading team’s score, with 8 points added.

With the Elam Ending score at 71, Da Guys STL came back from down three late, going up 69-67, but Fortson scored the team’s last five points to win the game, including the game-winner.

Fortson finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jaylen Barford (16 points) and Jimmy Whitt (11 points) joined Fortson and Mickelson in double figures.

Team Arkansas won despite a poor day shooting from the field. They shot just 39 percent from the field and just 20 percent from three (3-15). The defense stepped up, though, forcing 12 turnovers and outrebounding Da Guys by 1.

Team Arkansas advances to the second round of The Basketball Tournament in the Omaha Region. They’ll face the winners of the Omaha Blue Crew and Team Overtime Sunday night at 7:00 PM. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause to charge Jonathan Conway and Stephanie Carroll with making a...
Couple accused of threatening to bomb Walmart
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of...
Goldschmidt powers 300th career home run as Cardinals trounce Reds
65 students were at Joe Mack Campbell Park Saturday.
Arkansas Revolution FC hosts first college ID camp for high schoolers
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game
O-Zone: Rogersville man wins canoe race across Missouri