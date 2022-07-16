Westside alum Mickelson boosts Team Arkansas to second round of TBT

OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - Westside alum Hunter Mickelson dropped a double-double and Courtney Fortson drilled a game-winning three as Team Arkansas advanced to the second round of The Basketball Tournament, beating Da Guys STL 72-69 at the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Fortson HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS as he hits the @SLING Shot to win the game. 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/GNbTTpxUSk — TBT (@thetournament) July 16, 2022

Mickelson led the way with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, going 8-11 from the field.

Team Arkansas led 63-60 going to the Elam Ending, a system that sets a target score to reach when the game clock reaches the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter. The game clock turns off, and the target score is the leading team’s score, with 8 points added.

With the Elam Ending score at 71, Da Guys STL came back from down three late, going up 69-67, but Fortson scored the team’s last five points to win the game, including the game-winner.

Fortson finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jaylen Barford (16 points) and Jimmy Whitt (11 points) joined Fortson and Mickelson in double figures.

Team Arkansas won despite a poor day shooting from the field. They shot just 39 percent from the field and just 20 percent from three (3-15). The defense stepped up, though, forcing 12 turnovers and outrebounding Da Guys by 1.

Team Arkansas advances to the second round of The Basketball Tournament in the Omaha Region. They’ll face the winners of the Omaha Blue Crew and Team Overtime Sunday night at 7:00 PM. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

