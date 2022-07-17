Energy Alert
Genealogy lock-in brings in many people

The Jonesboro Public Library hosted its 15th genealogy lock-in.
The Jonesboro Public Library hosted its 15th genealogy lock-in.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Library hosted its 15th annual Genealogy lock-in Saturday.

The event takes place every July and brings in families from all over northeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Genealogy Society helps anyone that wants to learn the ropes of tracking down their ancestors.

The library hosts classes that teach everything to find your ancestors. The resources are available every day.

Nathan Whitmire said, “Genealogy is family history research, so there is many different resources that you can use, to assist you with the print materials, microfilm materials, and online resources.”

Whitmire helped host the event. He said over 100 people registered this year, and many of them are first-timers.

The Jonesboro Public Library makes improvements each year. They hope the improvements bring in new people each year. Whitmire said he is happy with the turnout and hopes for a bigger one next year.

Contact the Jonesboro Public Library Genealogy department for more information and assistance.

