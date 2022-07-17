Blackman, Bennett to represent Arkansas State at Sun Belt Media Days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from Sun Belt Media Days in New Orleans. The Red Wolves revealed their speaking lineup Sunday morning.

Linebacker Kivon Bennett and quarterback James Blackman will head to the Big Easy, they’ll represent the Red Wolves along with head coach Butch Jones.

Bennett recorded 16 and a half tackles for a loss in 2021, leading the conference with 8 sacks. The defensive end/linebacker had 58 stops plus a scoop and score.

Blackman’s 2022 was cut short due to injury, playing in the first six games of the season. He completed 59.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,344 yards with 8 touchdowns to 4 interceptions.

Sun Belt Media Days will be spread out over two days, with East Division teams speaking first on July 26 with the West Division to follow on July 27.

