Cardinals’ Mikolas named to NL All-Star team

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - Miles Mikolas is the newest Cardinal in the All-Star Game. The 33-year-old righty replaced Corbin Burnes in the Midsummer Classic, MLB announced Sunday afternoon.

It’s his second All-Star appearance in his career, the first since 2018. Mikolas is 7-7 this season with a 2.53 ERA, recording 92 strikeouts in 120.1 innings pitched this season over 19 starts.

He joins teammates 1B Paul Goldschmidt, DH Albert Pujols and CP Ryan Helsley in the All-Star Game.

