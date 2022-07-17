Cardinals’ Mikolas named to NL All-Star team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - Miles Mikolas is the newest Cardinal in the All-Star Game. The 33-year-old righty replaced Corbin Burnes in the Midsummer Classic, MLB announced Sunday afternoon.

Miles Mikolas has been added to the NL All-Star team, replacing Corbin Burnes. pic.twitter.com/g7AayUle0v — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2022

It’s his second All-Star appearance in his career, the first since 2018. Mikolas is 7-7 this season with a 2.53 ERA, recording 92 strikeouts in 120.1 innings pitched this season over 19 starts.

He joins teammates 1B Paul Goldschmidt, DH Albert Pujols and CP Ryan Helsley in the All-Star Game.

