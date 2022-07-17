Energy Alert
A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould church gave out 51 boxes of food.

Inflation is taking a severe toll on many Americans across the country, causing a lot of food insecurity.

On July 16, Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould stepped in to help those in their community faced with food insecurity.

Volunteers loaded up boxes full of food, fresh produce, and even information about the word of God.

The 2500 pounds worth of food given out was made possible with help from the congregation and a partnership with the NEA Food Bank.

Senior Pastor Dale Noe says they’ve held these events since October 2020, but today’s event was like no other.

“Adding the fresh produce, that was sort of a neat take,” said Noe. “They get their box and they pick out their fresh fruit.”

The pastor has seen an increase in seniors needing help, a group he says is often overlooked in typical food assistance programs.

There are 35 more boxes of food needed, which will be distributed next week.

The only requirement is being a Greene County resident, for more information Call (870)236-2086.

