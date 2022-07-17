Jonesboro Jets sweep Jammin’ Luau Meet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Jets were back in town Saturday morning. The swim club hosted the third annual Jammin’ Luau Meet.

The Jets hosted five other teams from around the state in the meet, winning both the men’s and women’s sides and scoring a combined 1,254 points over the 90-plus events held.

Great turnout here at the Jonesboro YMCA. The Jonesboro Jets are hosting kids from Blytheville, Pocahontas, Mountain Home, and more.



Events have been going on all morning. You’ll see more on tonight’s sportscasts. pic.twitter.com/uUVika0WCO — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) July 16, 2022

Blytheville, Pocahontas, Mountain Home, Jonesboro, Paragould, Benton, Caruthersville (MO) and more were represented at the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center.

The Jets had 90 athletes ranging from ages 4 through 18 compete at the event.

You can check out the full results below.

