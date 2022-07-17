Energy Alert
Jonesboro Jets sweep Jammin’ Luau Meet

The Jets swept their Jammin' Luau meet Saturday at the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center.
The Jets swept their Jammin' Luau meet Saturday at the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Jets were back in town Saturday morning. The swim club hosted the third annual Jammin’ Luau Meet.

The Jets hosted five other teams from around the state in the meet, winning both the men’s and women’s sides and scoring a combined 1,254 points over the 90-plus events held.

Blytheville, Pocahontas, Mountain Home, Jonesboro, Paragould, Benton, Caruthersville (MO) and more were represented at the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center.

The Jets had 90 athletes ranging from ages 4 through 18 compete at the event.

You can check out the full results below.

