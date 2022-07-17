Jonesboro officer dies during training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Patrolman Vincent Parks died Sunday according to a post made by the Jonesboro Police Department.

The department stated that Parks died “during training exercises.” He and other officers were training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

JPD spokesperson Sally Smith said his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Arkansas State Police will be releasing information on his death “soon.”

Parks started working with the department a little over a month ago on June 15, 2022. He recently completed in-house training with the department before heading to the training academy.

Our thoughts are with his family and his co-workers at JPD.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

