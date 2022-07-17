Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro officer dies during training

Vincent Parks
Vincent Parks(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Patrolman Vincent Parks died Sunday according to a post made by the Jonesboro Police Department.

The department stated that Parks died “during training exercises.” He and other officers were training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

JPD spokesperson Sally Smith said his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Arkansas State Police will be releasing information on his death “soon.”

Parks started working with the department a little over a month ago on June 15, 2022. He recently completed in-house training with the department before heading to the training academy.

Our thoughts are with his family and his co-workers at JPD.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
A judge found probable cause to charge Jonathan Conway and Stephanie Carroll with making a...
Couple accused of threatening to bomb Walmart

Latest News

Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Monkeypox cases rising in US as COVID-19 surges again
Americans dig into savings to help battle inflation.
Americans dig into savings as inflation soars
Max the dog is credited with helping capture Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.
Dog credited with capture of Mexican cartel leader
A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food
A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food