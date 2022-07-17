Heating Up as Rain Chances Come to an End

Finally! A great round of rain moved through overnight along with other showers and downpours earlier this weekend. We needed it badly, especially with more heat on the way. Heat won’t be bad today, but the humidity makes it feel close to 100 in spots. We can’t even rule out a little more rain this evening in our southern and eastern counties. Highs begin to climb for the rest of the week and we’ll likely be under heat advisories. Heat indices reach 105 or higher pretty much every day this week. The air temperature starts to approach 100 while other spots in Arkansas hit it daily. Our worst heat arrives this weekend when highs may reach as high as 105-107°F. It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

