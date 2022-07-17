Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Heating Up as Rain Chances Come to an End

July 18th, 2022
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (7/15)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Finally! A great round of rain moved through overnight along with other showers and downpours earlier this weekend. We needed it badly, especially with more heat on the way. Heat won’t be bad today, but the humidity makes it feel close to 100 in spots. We can’t even rule out a little more rain this evening in our southern and eastern counties. Highs begin to climb for the rest of the week and we’ll likely be under heat advisories. Heat indices reach 105 or higher pretty much every day this week. The air temperature starts to approach 100 while other spots in Arkansas hit it daily. Our worst heat arrives this weekend when highs may reach as high as 105-107°F. It’ll be another dangerous week to be outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (7/15)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (7/15)
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/14)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/14)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast