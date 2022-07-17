Ron Carroll re-appointed to Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training

Arkansas State Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Medicine Ron Carroll has been re-appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Carroll, who became A-State’s first certified athletic trainer in April of 1976, has received the governor-appointed position on the board since November of 1995 and is one of the original appointees to the board. He has also served as the board’s elected chairman since December of the same year. When his term expires in 2025, Carroll will have been a member of the board for 30 consecutive years.

Former Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker originally appointed Carroll to the board in 1995. Serving three-year terms, he was re-appointed in 1998, 2001, and 2004 by former Governor Mike Huckabee, as well as in 2007, 2010, and 2013 by Governor Mike Beebe. Hutchinson then re-appointed Carroll in 2016, 2019 and in 2022.

The Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training is a regulatory organization created to issue licenses for the practice of athletic training and to uphold the standards prescribed by statute to protect the health of the public. It is composed of five members, each appointed by the Governor every three years. Four of the five members appointed are Arkansas licensed athletic trainers who are fully able to engage in training within the state of Arkansas. The fifth member serves as a full voting consumer member. This member is not actively engaged in or is retired from the practice of athletic training, medicine, physical therapy, or employment by an athletic department of an accredited education institution.

Carroll was elevated to the Red Wolves’ senior leadership team in April of 2021 and his current role as Assistant AD for Sports Medicine. With his elevation last year, he now plays a larger role in the athletic department’s administrative processes, specifically in sports medicine matters across all 16 of the university’s NCAA intercollegiate sports.

A member of both the National Athletic Trainers Associate (NATA) Hall of Fame and the Arkansas State Athletics Hall of Honor, he continues to enjoy a highly-decorated career that includes numerous laurels from organizations such as NATA, the Arkansas Athletic Trainers’ Associate (AATA) and Southwest Athletic Trainers’ Associate (SWATA).

Carroll was also part of the all-time 100 Outstanding Staff recognized at the annual Arkansas State University “Distinguished Performance Awards and Service Recognition Ceremony” in 2010 for his significant contributions to the University in its 100-year history. Additionally, he was an honorary member of the Arkansas State All-Centennial Football Team that was announced in 2014. Carroll has worked every A-State football game of his career, a total of 544 contests out of the Red Wolves’ 1,031 all-time games.

Additional information about the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training can be found online at www.aratb.org.

