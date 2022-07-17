Energy Alert
Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel

Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel
Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Several people are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Eureka Springs Saturday morning.

Eureka Springs Fire and EMTs said the call came in just before 7 a.m. Saturday to the Stonegate Lodge in Eureka Springs. EMS crews responded to 24 patients at the scene. They transported 10 of them to the hospital. They airlifted four of them to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Eureka Springs Police Department said it was a carbon monoxide leak. Officials say the fire marshall is working with Black Hills energy to determine the cause of the gas leak.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

