Arkansas 3B Cayden Wallace drafted by Kansas City Royals with 49th pick in MLB draft

Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday,...
Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).(Michael Woods | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Arkansas standout Cayden Wallace is the 23rd Razorback in school history to be drafted in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft. The third baseman was selected with the 49th overall pick in the second round by the Kansas City Royals.

Wallace, a sophomore, slashed .298/.387/.553 with 37 extra-base hits over 67 games in 2022. He hit 20 doubles and 16 home runs, driving in 60 runs, all team-highs.

He was the 24th Diamond Hog in school history to be named a Freshman All-American, blasting 14 home runs over 60 games in 2021.

Wallace was ranked MLB.com’s 31st best MLB Draft prospect.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

