Arkansas gas prices plummet, trend expected to continue

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying 16 cents less per gallon of gasoline than they did a week ago.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular fell to $4.09.

Prices in the Natural State are now 41.7 cents lower than a month ago but still $1.24 a gallon higher than last year.

The national average fell 15.8 cents a gallon in the last week to $4.51. The national average price of diesel also declined 10.8 cents to $5.54 per gallon.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.”

Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, he predicted the national average will fall $3.99 a gallon by mid-August.

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week,” he said.

