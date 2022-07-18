Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service.

Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year.

Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town for the past 12 years, but he has represented Blytheville and the county since 1977.

His long career in service to the community started as a dispatcher before becoming a police officer. He would become a detective, CID commander, Arkansas State Police Investigator, and sheriff of Mississippi County. He was also a city council member before becoming mayor.

“I have been dedicated to making Blytheville and Mississippi County the best place to live, work and raise your family,” Sanders said.

He went on to say that he was proud to have played an important role in the community.

“Blytheville is a great example of how to persevere and yet stand even when others don’t think you can or wish that you wouldn’t,” Sanders said.

While he said serving as mayor was one of his most valued accomplishments, he and his wife, Joyce, are now wanting to do things that require a time commitment from both of them.

While Sanders said he is leaving office, he still plans to play an active role in moving Blytheville forward.

“Today and every day, I wake up thankful to God and each of you to have this honor to serve,” Sanders said. “I LOVE Blytheville. It’s a new day and I’m excited about it.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.