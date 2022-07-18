Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

James Sanders has been mayor for 12 years
Mayor James Sanders (Source: KAIT-TV)
Mayor James Sanders (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service.

Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year.

Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town for the past 12 years, but he has represented Blytheville and the county since 1977.

His long career in service to the community started as a dispatcher before becoming a police officer. He would become a detective, CID commander, Arkansas State Police Investigator, and sheriff of Mississippi County. He was also a city council member before becoming mayor.

“I have been dedicated to making Blytheville and Mississippi County the best place to live, work and raise your family,” Sanders said.

He went on to say that he was proud to have played an important role in the community.

“Blytheville is a great example of how to persevere and yet stand even when others don’t think you can or wish that you wouldn’t,” Sanders said.

While he said serving as mayor was one of his most valued accomplishments, he and his wife, Joyce, are now wanting to do things that require a time commitment from both of them.

While Sanders said he is leaving office, he still plans to play an active role in moving Blytheville forward.

“Today and every day, I wake up thankful to God and each of you to have this honor to serve,” Sanders said. “I LOVE Blytheville. It’s a new day and I’m excited about it.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training, funeral arrangements made
According to the owner of Roy’s, the bar is the second oldest bar in the state, with its...
Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Cody Carter
Community mourns death of police officer
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Renovations underway at Collins Theatre
Renovations underway at Collins Theatre
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.
A tractor sits in the field waiting to used to dig trenches.
Rain brings some relief to farmers
Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.
Burn bans remain in place even with rain