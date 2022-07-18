Energy Alert
Boater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in Baxter County, Ark.

Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one...
Investigators say the boat crashed into the Highway 62/412 bridge around midnight; killing one man and injuring another.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission investigate a boating crash on Norfork Lake Saturday morning, killing one boater and injuring another.

Investigators say the boat collided with the U.S. Highway 62/412 bridge. Max Atkinson, 72, of Mountain Home, died at the scene. Steve Curtis suffered serious injuries.

According to Game and Fish, Atkinson was operating the boat at the time of the crash. They say the two were headed northbound on their way back from the Friday Night Buddy Bass-O-Thon Tournament Series.

“Both operator and the passenger had their life jackets on; alcohol was not a factor in this accident,” said Cpt. Joesph Williams with the Arkansas Game and Fish Calico Division. “At this time, there is no evidence a medical episode was the cause of the crash. It is still an ongoing investigation.”

Atkinson was a long-time coach and public address announcer with Mountain Home Schools. He also worked as an insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance for 40 years.

“Max was a great guy, big tall, but a big teddy bear. He just loved everybody,” said coworker Benita Hannahford. “We’re still trying to wrap our heads around it. It’s so tragic. He meant so much to everybody, in different aspects.”

“You know, Max and I he’s a big bass fisherman, but occasionally he’d go to the river with me and catch bass. But we had a lot of good times,” said Don Webb, a friend, and former coach at Mountain Home. “If you called on Max, he would come.”

Mountain Home Public Schools released a statement Monday:

“Max Atkinson has been our public announcer for football and basketball for years. He also was an assistant coach to his wife Debbie for girls soccer which won a couple of state championships. Max cared about all our kids in Mountain Home and would do anything he could for them. Max was a great man, and he will be missed in our community, school, and athletic program. He will be in our Mountain Home Athletic Hall of Honor soon! Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie and her family.”

Arkansas Game and Fish investigators will complete the investigation. The Arkansas State Police, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson Fire Department, and the 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District assisted them at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

