Brookland head football coach Mark Hindsley adjusting to new team

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland football attended their first team camp of the summer at Westside earlier this week. New Head Coach Mark Hindsley says it’s a great opportunity to learn his new squad.

“The team camp is important because we’re really trying to find that identity that we’re after,” Hindsley said. And this was the first team camp of three that we’re going to do here and man, I saw a lot of good things.”

Hindsley comes in fresh off of leading the Newport Greyhounds to the State Quarterfinals in 2021. He moves from 3A-2 to 5A East, as Brookland prepares for a new-look conference.

“We’ve got some good teams ahead of us and I think my role is just making those kids step up to that, to that expectation,” Hindsley said. “And that’s been kind of my biggest thing is learning the kids and them learning me, obviously, but also kind of setting the bar, what we want to be and what we want to do, and we’re gonna baby step our goals, but we still have goals and, man, we’re expecting to have a good year. We’ve got a good schedule ahead of us and we’ve got to be overly prepared.”

The Bearcats open their season at home against Westside August 26 at 7:00 PM.

